Limiting the amount of time one spends on a screen can be difficult, especially as most people are now working from home, teaching their children online or having screens as part of downtime.
The increased time on a screen is something that is talked about and often questioned. The Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board says that "according to new research, screen time is up 60% in adults" alone.
Keith Menard, O.D., a local optometrist in Lake Charles with the American Optometric Association and the Optometry Association of Louisiana, recently spoke about how screen time can affect a person's eyes.
He has been practicing optometry in Lake Charles since 2003. In 2012, he was selected as the Young Optometrist of the Year for the State of Louisiana.
"After getting involved a little bit, I could see that it was something that was a good fit for me," said Keith Menard, O.D. about getting into his field.
"First off, when you're working on a screen you're doing near-work. Anything within reach ... whether in your hands or not ... when you're doing something at that distance...[it] is much different than doing something farther away, because it requires an aspect of vision in addition to what's required for far – the ability to focus on something at a shorter distance and coordinate the eyes and consistently keep the eyes focused and coordinated in that alignment," explained Menard, "We tend to keep our focus on one, small range of distances while on screens and keep our eye alignment at a small, narrow range."
The difference is the taxing nature of the work on the eyes. Unlike other muscles, the eye doesn't weaken due to excessive use, but rather gets fatigued. Screentime work can fatigue the visual system and can cause visual and mental drowsiness along with headaches and can affect the surface of the eyes.
"What it does to the surface of the eyes is disturbs our tear film and the way our tears coat the surface of our eyes – the quality of our tears, the quantity of our tears, the consistency and stability particularly when it comes to screens rather than paper," said Menard, "Tears have all sorts of properties that contribute to the health of the eyes."
These disturbances come because, while using a screen, people tend to not blink as hard or as often or even completely. That doesn't happen as often as it should. Other issues leading from that include inflammation, how easily irritated eyes are and dry eye syndrome.
"This chronic irritation over the course of weeks, months, years, lifetimes we know without a doubt ... that it leads to ... irreparable physical damage to the eye, which makes the eye less healthy," said Menard.
"A big issue that gets talked about a lot is blue light. If you were to just look at it from that narrow perspective. It is high energy and can cause damage, that is absolutely correct. But there are a lot of other vantage points ... our body is meant to have UV rays and UV light. We're sort of built a certain way, and there's a lot of misinformation and discussion and continued research on blue light and its affects on eye health," explained Menard.
One of the things he said is "nailed down" through research in the scientific community is that blue light is not harmful to the eyes like people might have thought and that a lot of that comes from misinformation about just how harmful blue light is. It has been shown to affect sleep cycles, however.
On that front Menards says, "The last one to two hours before you go to sleep, you change your environment from how it was the rest of the day in regards to doing visually or cognitive demanding tasks and dim the lighting. Less cognitive, less visual, less light."
He also says spending time outdoors tends to lead to less time on a visual device and less time moving our eyes.
For more information on eye health visit websites such as World Health Organization and the National Eye Institute.