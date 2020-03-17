Doctor: Social distance crucial

Southwest Louisiana residents should take the necessary steps to slow down the spread of coronavirus, even if no confirmed cases are reported in the region, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh told local officials at a briefing on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the state Department of Health reported 136 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and three deaths. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered bars, movie theaters and gyms to close and limited restaurants to take out, delivery and drive-thru orders starting today through April 13. State Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Jones ordered casinos to close for 14 days, starting today. The state Legislature temporarily adjourned its regular session until March 31.
Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health medical coordinator, said social distancing is important in preventing the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and allowing hospitals to keep up with the demand of testing and treating it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that groups of 50 people or more not gather in order to stop the virus from spreading.
Those with mild cases of coronavirus may not know they have it and could spread it to others who are more vulnerable, Cavanaugh said. Mild cases usually include a low-grade fever and dry cough and some upper respiratory symptoms.
"It's for our own protection, but also for the protection of our loved ones and the protection for our health care workers and our hospital systems," she said. However, those who aren't showing any symptoms of coronavirus should not be tested for it, Cavanaugh said.
"Our emergency rooms and doctors and hospitals are going to be pretty busy dealing with COVID-19, so we don't need to...be flooding their office with concerns about just being tested just because," she said.
Because most cases of coronavirus will be mild, Cavanaugh said the treatment will most likely be isolating at home, unless symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.
Cavanaugh stressed that residents should have their own personal preparedness plan for coronavirus. She encouraged residents to stay off social media and not follow rumors. They should only rely on the state Health Department website, ldh.la.gov, and CDC website, cdc.gov.
She said Southwest Louisiana residents have been tested for coronavirus, but she did not have the exact numbers because not all testing samples go through the state lab in Baton Rouge. Others went to private labs like LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics, which are only required by law to report positive cases.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, said as of Monday, there were no curfew orders in effect or orders for residents who leave the parish and return. He encouraged residents to not buy unlimited amounts of items at grocery stores.
"We're not having a hurricane," Gremillion said. "Get what you need, but leave some for everyone else."
The Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today, has been canceled, along with the Police Jury's regular meeting on Thursday.
Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said parish offices are still open, with fewer department employees working in rotation. He said local officials and law enforcement support Edwards' actions in closing certain businesses to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Southwest Louisiana residents are familiar with "challenging times," such as the aftermath of Hurricane Rita's landfall in 2005.
"We will get through this together," he said.
City Hall will remain open during normal business hours with limited employees in certain departments, Hunter said. Garbage collection schedules and routes have not changed. City community centers, the Civic Center and Historic City Hall are closed to the public.
Vinton Mayor Kenny Stinson said the City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today.
Denise Durel with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana said the 211 hotline has received 2,700 phone calls statewide and more than 8,500 text messages to 898-211 to get non-emergency questions answered.
Another briefing is set for 11:30 a.m. today at the Calcasieu Emergency Operations Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive.