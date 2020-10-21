Southern Baptist Volunteers

Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Texas Baptist Men disaster relief team check their gear Tuesday before preparing to cut a tree down at a South Main Street residence in Jennings.

JENNINGS — Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Texas Baptist Men disaster relief team are lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Jeff Davis Parish and surrounding areas.

More than 50 volunteers from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi have been volunteering in the area to help cut away trees, place tarps on damaged roofs and clean up homes damaged by the storms. The group has also been offering emotional support for those affected by the storms.

“Their tasks is to volunteer to remove trees and tarp damaged roofs, but more importantly they bring encouragement and comfort to the people,” Pastor Jeff Cook of First Baptist Church of Jennings said. “They are also helping to build a stronger community.”

Kirk Andrews

Kirk Andrews of Prosper, Texas cleans up debris from the backyard of a South Main Street residence in Jennings on Tuesday.

“There are two rules for living along I-10, either you get hit by a hurricane and need help or you help your neighbors,” Cook said, noting that almost everyone in the church was affected someway between the two hurricanes. “And it’s a great relief to know we have help.”

The Jennings church has been providing the staging area for the group since their arrival more than a week ago.

The group plans to be here until Nov. 7, or as long as needed, according to Incident Commander Dale Moore of Arlington, Texas.

The retired school teacher is among the many volunteers responding to the more than 140 requests for help from Jennings to Iowa. Teams are also working in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, DeRidder and surrounding areas. “So many times we are the first ray of hope for people,” Moore said, noting that many residents don’t have the financial means or help to recover from a storm.

He said it is gratifying for the group to help others and to know that they are doing what they can to assist those who need a helping hand.

Jennings resident Terry Simon was grateful as he watched the volunteers remove a large tree from his yard. “They are God sent,” Simon said. “It has been a nightmare for me. I stayed through two hurricanes and the trees all fell in the back.”

Persons needing assistance may submit a work order request by calling the church at 824-3271.

More from this section

Saint Margaret School students return

Saint Margaret School students return

Saint Margaret Catholic School welcomed students back this week after closures due to Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Pre-k three, pre-k four and kindergarten students returned to classrooms created in the church’s Family Center, where they will remain for the rest of the school year.

Storm debris being picked up at 'unrelenting pace'

  • Updated
Storm debris being picked up at 'unrelenting pace'

Nearly two months after Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall, crews have picked up 2.2 million cubic yards of vegetative, along with construction and demolition debris within the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish, an official said Monday. 

Jeff Davis schools took heavy hit from storms

  • Updated
Jeff Davis schools took heavy hit from storms

JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish schools sustained $3.5 million in water and wind damages from Hurricane Laura with an additional $1.3 million in damages expected from Hurricane Delta.

Three ballot items being touted as pro-Calcasieu

  • Updated
Three ballot items being touted as pro-Calcasieu

The Chamber Southwest Louisiana is supporting three items on the Nov. 3 ballot. One would lower the existing property tax rates used to manage services for Calcasieu Parish’s two consolidated drainage districts. Another would open the door for legalized sports betting. The third is an incent…

Samaritan's Purse offers physical, spiritual help to SW La.

  • Updated
Samaritan's Purse offers physical, spiritual help to SW La.

Samaritan’s Purse is back in Southwest Louisiana after responding to Hurricane Laura, Sally and now Delta. The non-denominational, evangelical relief ministry is responding to the region’s needs with teams working out of Lake Charles, DeQuincy, DeRidder and Jennings.