Southwest Louisiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) will meet ahead of the Gulf’s developing storm at 2 p.m. today at United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
VOAD invites any faithbased, non-profit or support organization engaged in any emergency or recovery role during a disaster to attend this meeting. Each organization present will share what they are currently doing to assist in preparation and response efforts granting all organizations greater clarity on how to best support those affected by inclement weather.
VOAD serves as a coalition to decide the best ways to mobilize resources. The varying expertise and capacity of each individual organization allows for a greater overall impact for the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.
Current member organizations are American Red Cross, ASSIST Agency, Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carey Baptist Association, Catholic Charities, Community Foundation, Entergy Louisiana, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Lake Charles Fire Department, Lake Charles Police Department, Oasis A Safe Haven, The Salvation Army, Trinity Baptist Church, United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Volunteers of America.