Directors aim to raise $3 million for future space at Port Wonder

A three-decade-long success story, the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana was initially housed in the basement of the Central School Arts & Humanities Center with limited space and makeshift exhibits. Today, the downtown attraction — which hosts about 40,000 visitors annually — will soon become the anchor of Port Wonder on the lakefront.
"The mayor had an idea of joining our forces with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Science Center to create one museum complex," said Allyson Blackwell Montgomery, assistant director and fundraising director for the museum. "The idea was that rather than children having to go to one facility, load the bus and then go to the next that both facilities would be in one complex and students could tour both sides on a field trip and have an overall nice experience."
Montgomery said when the museum moves into Port Wonder — set to be complete near the end of 2021 — many of the exhibits in the current facility on Broad Street will be moved and refurbished at the new facility. There will, however, be more emphasis on promoting STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — experiences.
"We want to focus on STEM and education careers and we've been moving that way for a while," Dan Ellender, the museum's longtime executive director, said. "These days, technology is everywhere and we want to show parents and their kids that education is important, learning is important, and you can learn anywhere if your mind is open to that."
All exhibit areas are designed to engage visitors no matter their age, education, social or income level, he said.
Montgomery said the museum would like to focus more on aerodynamics, robotics and offering more workshops with its new Promethean Board.
"Bringing people in with backgrounds in chemistry and engineering to come in and do programs with the kids in the summer time is also a goal."
Montgomery said in 2017, 4,260 children visited the museum on field trips from 16 Louisiana parishes and Texas counties.
"This past year, we had 37 Calcasieu Parish schools visit the museum and if you look at the School Board's numbers on who eats free and reduced lunch, there's a large, large number of children who visit the museum who fall at or below the poverty line," Montgomery said. She said the museum's goal is to reach as many children as possible and give them an experience that will make a positive impact in their future.
"A lot of families are struggling in our area and people don't realize how many families really fall at that line where they are working full-time, both mom and dad, but by the time they pay for daycare and all the bills and food, they're really having a hard time," Montgomery said. "They can't afford extracurricular activities and that's where some of the money that we want to use for programming and funding and fundraisers will come into play. We want to service those families more with Port Wonder and have a system in place for families that fall below that line so they can come in at a greater reduced rate."
Ellender and Montgomery said the mission of the museum is to also create an environment in which parents can play with their children.
"Learning by doing is one of the most important ways a child learns," Montgomery said. "They learn through their motor skills, both fine and gross ones, the feel of something, all of that sends something to your brain to make that connection between one thing to another. That's how a child learns — they learn best through play."
Ellender said the museum was initially launched by the Junior League of Lake Charles and the United Way of Southwest Louisiana kept it going while it found its footing.
"It's a wonderful thing that we are supported by the community the way we are," Montgomery said.
Today the museum offers more than 45 hands-on exhibits and has 210 member families, and the possibilities when it moves into Port Wonder will be endless, Ellender said.
Montgomery said the museum will soon launch their fundraising campaign for its future space at Port Wonder. Their goal is to raise up to $3 million.
"We are trying to raise some money for Port Wonder's operating expenses, the transition period that will take place between moving from our Broad Street home to the new facility, and for the programs we want to start and the materials and supplies needed," she said.
Ellender said as more and more families from around the globe start making their home in Lake Charles during this economic boom, they will want experiences comparable to what they experienced in their previous hometowns.
"This will actually give Lake Charles something that can really build that," he said.