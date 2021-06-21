McNeese State University is partnering with local high schools to offer a new program and scholarship aimed at recruiting male teachers of color. “Call Me Mister” will begin in the university’s education department this fall offering scholarships to men of color interested in elementary education.
“This is a grow-your- own-teacher effort,” Terri Simpson, Center for the Advancement of Quality Education director, said. “Two percent of the nation’s teachers are men of color while our population is like 47 percent. There’s a mismatch there. Research proves students do better when they are taught by someone like them.”
Simpson added that this reality isn’t a negative, but rather a barrier that must be faced for the improvement of all children. “Statistics are out there to support that. Reading scores went up by 11 percent and math scores about six percent, so, we need diversity greatly in our schools,” she said.
“We just haven’t all lived each other’s lives. But we know from research that when approached by someone who looks, talks and has lived similarly, students tend to listen better, especially in elementary school.”
Students selected for the program will receive a full year’s scholarship for tuition and books, as well as academic and personal support. In return, they make a commitment that, “I’m going to finish college. I’m going to teach in my community and I’m going to make a difference,” Simpson said.
Males who participate in the Call Me Mister program will have access to a “whole support network” of individuals who are similarly committed to diversity and equity in education. Students will have assistance with the FAFSA, test preparation and access to community and university mentors.
“These are people who will be there for them from day one--someone they can see themselves in, work with and aspire to be more like to make sure they’re on the right track. They will be surrounded by a network of people who care, want their success and will help them through things they may not know how to do.”
McNeese will be accepting two to three students for the first cohort of “Misters.” Simpson said the opportunity to be selected will be a true honor as McNeese will be one of only three programs in the state to offer the opportunity which was originally started at Clemson University. “I think it’s really an elite group to belong to. We’re excited to offer this because it’s something that’s much needed in our community. It’s something to make education desirable and not something that’s dismissed.”
Many young men only consider teaching for the opportunity to coach in the middle or high school level, she said. But elementary education may be the avenue with the most long-ranging benefits.
“Just think about the impact for young people who don’t have a father figure at home or a role model in the community. Having one in their school or in the their class, I want that opportunity for kids. I want them to have that vision of, ‘I could be that.’ one day.”
McNeese is in the process of identifying its first cohort of Misters by working with school counselors in the parish. For more information or to get involved email, tsimpson2@mcneese.edu.