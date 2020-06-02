Despite pandemic, St. Louis ‘marches on’

School is officially over for the 2019-2020 year and though it came with its own series of unexpected surprises, Saint Louis Catholic High School documented the final months in a special end-of-year YouTube video "SLCHS Marches On."
With an echoing script of the phrase, "Saints Marched On," Liz Mueller, SLCHS teacher and network technician, produced the film with footage featuring students, faculty and teacher navigating with smiles the uncertain waters of stay-at-home orders.
Part celebration, part time capsule, Mia Orgeron, principal said, "I wanted to hire a skywriter to tell the community just how much St. Louis, faculty, staff and students were persevering. Like, yes, we kept saying we've marched on, but really, we did."
The video features students working on digital assignments, social distancing friendly celebrations and religious services, which continued throughout the closures.
"It evolved for sure," Orgeron said. "The first few weeks, we were all shell shocked and not sure how long this was going to last. Just a lot of uncertainties."
The video relays how in just a matter of days the school transitioned to 100 percent online coursework thanks in part to its one-to-one device program that has been in place for the last eight years.
"The tech infrastructure was already there so we were able to focus our attention on methods and practices for our teachers."
Stay-at-home orders "forced teachers to become better teachers," Orgeron said by causing them to focus on how to connect in meaningful ways with the students online.
"Anybody can present materials. That's YouTube. But the art of teaching? How do I make sure the less motivated student is reached became our focus? It became taking lessons and finding creative ways that still hold students accountable."
Students are seen discussing materials, working outside, measuring angles and completing projects, all evidence of Saints marching on.
Mueller, a 1984 graduate of Saint Louis, said putting the video together was a mission she felt aligned perfectly with the Catholic school's founding.
"We had to tell our story," she said. "We've been around in Lake Charles since 1882 with Catholic education. We were the first. The nuns came and they've always held us to a high standard."
Coronavirus and stay-at-home orders could not shake the school off its mission, she added.
"We still owe those students that same standard from all the way back. I hope all those nuns are up in heaven smiling down on us knowing we're keeping the tradition."
Online: www.youtu.be/4pnUW8qP4I0.