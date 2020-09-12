A DeRidder woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 171 near North Perkins Ferry Road, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson TFC Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Dorothy Noble Woodley of DeRidder, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2008 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on U.S. 171 prior to the crash.
“The GMC sustained a tire failure causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and run off the right side of the roadway,” Senegal said. “After leaving the roadway, the GMC entered a ditch and rolled over onto its side causing the passenger to be partially ejected from the vehicle.”
Despite both being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Woodley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said.
The driver was not injured.
A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2020.