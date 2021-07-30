DERIDDER — Beauregard Parish law enforcement agencies are inviting the public to join them in “a night out against crime” Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the annual National Night Out campaign event.
The national event is being held locally through a collaboration of the DeRidder Police and Fire departments and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event will feature activities and games, food and refreshments for community members to enjoy alongside local members of law enforcement who have sworn to serve and protect them.
Sheriff Mark Herford said the event is a great way for community members and members of law enforcement to get to meet one another on a neutral ground and build relationships with one another.
“This is our opportunity to be able to interact and engage with the community in a fun way. The sheriff’s office is excited to have been invited to be involved in this year’s event,” Herford said.
Activities scheduled for Tuesday night include a tug-of-war competition, obstacle course and a maze.
Food trucks will be on hand to serve up hot treats, and a car show will be on display for viewing alongside a static display of military armored vehicles. A military working dog demonstration will also be performed to showcase the skillsets of the canines who serve with Fort Polk’s 519th Military Police Battalion.
A dunk tank will also be at the site where the public can take turns attempting to dunk their favorite officers, and the night will culminate with a spectactular fireworks display.
Local nonprofit organizations will also be on hand during the event — including New Step Outreach — and will be offering goodie bags to children who visit the event.
This is the third year for the national event to be held in DeRidder, with last year’s having been held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.
National Night Out is a campaign intended to bring law enforcement agencies across the nation together with the communities they serve on the first Tuesday in August in an effort to build community-police partnerships.