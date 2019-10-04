10_4 DeRidder wears pink badges for awareness

DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard (far right) displays the department’s breast cancer awareness badges with Patrolman Saul Fajardo (from left) and Sergeant Kevin Ray. The badges will be worn by all officers with the department through the month of October.

 Special to the American Press

The DeRidder Police Department is showing its full support for breast cancer awareness, with every officer in the department sporting pink badges for the month of October.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Rudy said the badges not only show the department’s concern for spreading breast cancer awareness, but its support of all survivors and fighters of every type of cancer.

Rudy himself is a survivor of prostate cancer and said other members of the department have experienced loved ones battling other types of cancer, as well.

“Nearly everyone in our department has been affected in some way by cancer, and that’s what makes this campaign so important to each of us. Every officer has their reason for putting on that pink badge,” Rudy said.

In just the first days of the pink badge campaign, Rudy said the department has already received positive feedback from the community.

“The badges are not hard to miss, and when someone notices they immediately comment on them. They love the concept and they tell us they appreciate us bringing awareness to cancer and showing our support,” he said.

With the full support of Mayor Misty Clanton, Rudy said the pink badge campaign is already expected to return each October in the future. It will join another uniform campaign coming up in April that will feature puzzle-piece patches on each officer’s uniform in support of autism awareness.

