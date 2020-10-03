The city of DeRidder has announced it will be making the most out of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura by replacing its typical fall festival celebration of pumpkin carvings with its very first “Stumpkin Contest”.
In a playful attempt to make the most of a rough situation, city officials said they settled on the Stumpkin Contest idea in the hopes it would help bring the community a light-hearted opportunity to get into the fall spirit.
“I think everyone is ready and looking for something fun to do after this rough year. There was so much tree destruction in our area from the storm that it just makes stumpkins so easy this year,” Community Services Director Ashley Craddock stated.
To participate, residents are encouraged to decorate their own Halloween or Fall-themed stump or log and then email a photo of their creation to Craddock at acraddock@cityofderidder.org or by messaging the photo to the City of DeRidder’s social media page.
Craddock said all photos received will be posted on social media in a contest album for a “People’s Choice” competition, with the ultimate winners being determined by the number of “likes” they receive.
A first place winner will receive $100, with second place receiving $50 and third place taking home $25. There will also be a commercial division, with that winner receiving $50.
The city’s announcement came as several community residents expressed their disappointment at multiple event cancellations this year, including the annual community pumpkin patch which was called off due to Covid-19 concerns. In addition, the city’s annual Trick-or-Treat trail through West Park was also cancelled after Hurricane Laura caused severe damage throughout the entire park, making it unsafe to enter.
In answer to the cancelled trick-or-treat trail, the city has announced it will be partnering with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce to host a community trick-or-treating parade to be held on Oct. 30. at 5:30 p.m.
Children ages 12 and under are encouraged to line Washington Street between The Stadium restaurant and the Beauregard Parish Library in costume as local businesses participate in tossing candy from decorated cars, trucks, or golf carts.
As of now, city-wide trick-or-treating on Oct. 31remains to be determined. City officials said that decision will be made in the future after further assessment of debris and road conditions has been made following Hurricane Laura clean-up efforts.