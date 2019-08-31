DeRidder officers cleared in shooting death

Three officers involved in the shooting death of a DeRidder man earlier this year have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, according to a report released by the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s office.
District Attorney James Lestage released his findings in a report on Friday that declared the actions of Detectives Kristopher Pruett, Daniel Rick and Gene Clark were justified in the shooting of 21 year-old Gary Clark on Feb. 27. The report cited statements and recordings from body camera footage and taser cameras.
Lestage’s report claimed that on the day that Clark was shot, all three officers were placed “in imminent fear of death” by the actions of Clark in the moments before his death.
“When faced with deadly force to themselves and others, no reasonable person, including other law enforcement officers, would have acted differently,” Lestage’s summary reads.
According to the report, earlier during the day on Feb. 27, another police officer working a possible theft case learned that Clark, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, was at a residence on Oak Park Road in DeRidder and notified detectives with the Beauregard/DeRidder joint narcotics task force.
As detectives Pruett, Rick, and Clark arrived on scene with other officers to execute the warrant, Clark confronted the detectives with a handgun. After refusing to drop the weapon, Clark was initially shot in the wrist and tased and then dropped the gun. He fell to the ground and grabbed the weapon with his left hand, passed it to his right hand and began to raise it, according to the report, at which point all three officers discharged their weapons.
The report read that Clark was struck 10 times by the shots fired by the officers within a span of three seconds, and that Clark suffered injuries to his ribs, heart and both lungs. Detective Pruett attempted first aid, the report read, while the other officers radio’d for an ambulance, but at the arrival of emergency medical personnel no vital signs were detected.
The report also claimed that other occupants within the house where Clark was located gave statements that before police arrived, Clark had told them that he was “not going back to jail” and appeared “freaked out”.
Clark was on probation, with seven years remaining on a 10-year Department of Corrections sentence.