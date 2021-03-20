The city of DeRidder is observing World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday with the addition of new artwork in the city’s downtown Creative Play Park.
On Friday, Mayor Misty Clanton unveiled the artwork alongside the Romeros family and their two-year-old son, Griffin.
Mayor Clanton said it was Griffin’s mother, Rebecca Romeros who helped inspire the idea for the artwork to coincide with the city’s observance and proclamation.
“We listen to our residents and their ideas, and when we can and the stars align, we put some of them in motion. This idea was one we couldn’t pass up,” Clanton told the American Press. Clanton also issued a proclamation that the city would be participating in the observance of World Down Syndrome Day, and encouraged residents to join in as well.
“The abilities of people with Down Syndrome need to be further recognized in our world, country, state and community. So, my hope is the city comes together on Sunday, and every day, to support individuals and families; and to celebrate all of our differences, and the contributions of residents with Down Syndrome - both past and present. We want to help one another learn, grow, and reach our potentials. We want to make DeRidder a good place to do all of the above,” Clanton stated.
With her proclamation, Clanton also challenged city residents to show their support for community members with Down Syndrome by wearing vibrant and colorful socks on Sunday, as part of the “Rock your Socks” World Down Syndrome Day campaign.
World Down Syndrome Day has been observed across the globe since 2006 with the intention of raising awareness of Down Syndrome, as well as advocating for inclusion.
The date is chosen specifically to match the condition that leads to the most common type of Down Syndrome, Trisomy 21. The condition occurs when a person is born with an extra, making three, of the 21st chromosome.
As socks often resemble the look of chromosomes, many have used the opportunity of wearing attention-grabbing socks as a way to open a conversation about Down Syndrome and the people affected by it.