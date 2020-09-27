“Just before dark” on Wednesday, Aug. 26, DeQuincy residents Curtis and Ima Stains turned off the lights in their 2,100 square-foot modular home and headed to their storm shelter — a 10 foot-by-20 foot container he purchased for $2,600, put on a concrete slab and mounded dirt on and around earlier this year.
“I planned for the entrance retaining walls to be 3/8-inch sheet metal like the door, which I made,” he said. “I already had a welder lined up, but I was scrounging to get finished before the storm and used lumber instead.”
Ventilation was provided by a 4-inch pipe. A place was cut out for an air conditioner. The only design flaw might have been the place Stains chose for the generator. It was a Laura casualty.
The quarters were tight, but seating appeared to be comfortable. The couple holed up with Stains’ mother-in-law, Ruth Rushing, and friends Buck and Billie Lee.
“We just sat around, drank coffee and talked. Buck brought a small cot and slept through it,” Stains said with a chuckle.
Stains cracked the door and looked out a couple of times when the eye of the hurricane passed over, he said. When the winds were at the worse, it wasn’t possible. It sucked the door closed.
“With the door closed you couldn’t hardly tell it was raining outside,” Stains said.
The next morning Stains realized his modular home did not fare so well. Winds and resulting tornadoes rammed something heavy against the foundation, broke windows and removed siding. The porch cover is gone. The carport and utility room are blown away, leaving only the slab.
Right now, Curtis and Ima are sharing a 25-foot long travel trailer and have started the process of doing battle with their insurance company. The couple purchased the home in 2012, financed it for 15 years and paid it off in six years so that Stains could retire from his truck driving job without that note.
The home was insured for $96,000. Contents were insured for $25,000. The insurance company offered $36,000. The home needs a new roof. The ceilings are molded. The floor is buckled. Vinyl siding is gone.
“Four sheets sell for about $150,” Stains said.
They have moved their belongings into a container that’s twice as large as the current storm shelter container. When the house is repaired, Stains will likely create a storm shelter out of that container. He plans to add interior walls and plumbing to create a small bedroom and bathroom this time around.