Art Battle
American Press

Creative types can paint for the fun of it and to win.

The DeQuincy Garden Club will hold its seventh annual Art Battle and Walk 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in downtown DeQuincy.

Teams will be given an hour to create a mural in front of an audience. The audience will vote on favorites by dropping tips in the artist's tip jar. The team with the most money wins, and the artist keeps 50 percent of these tips.

In addition, the first-prize winner will be awarded $100; the second, $75; and the third, $50.

Murals will be featured in the silent auction following the Art Battle, and the winning mural will be displayed at DeQuincy Town Hall Museum.

All ages and talent levels are invited to participate. Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13.

Forms are available at the DeQuincy Town Hall Museum or by calling Elena DeVito at 515-7909 for further instructions. Theresa Franks at 244-0495 or Alma Brown at 786-4442 can also answer questions.

Local artists who wish to sell and or display art during this event may contact Brown or Rita Kuyper at 287-8189.

