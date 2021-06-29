DeQuincy detective has impressive list of accomplishments

On a Monday morning, DeQuincy Chief Detective Jerry Bell is already starting his day in his office before much of the city has even arrived at work. At 75, he has experienced more in his decades of law enforcement work than most others could dream of, and he has the list of accomplishments to prove it.
Bell began his career in the U.S. military when he was just a teenager. He served as a paratrooper and earned the Green Beret, a Special Forces Tab, a Master Parachute Badge, Distinguished Gold Badge, and more than 20 medals including the Legion of Merit. He went on to become a Special Agent with the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division and later served as a counter-intelligence agent in Europe for 10 years. In the 1970s he became a Sky Marshal. Of his many fascinating experiences, he has the distinction of being the agent to handcuff Panamanian politician and military leader Manuel Noriega.
There is not one incident, but many, that stand out with significance in Bell’s more than 50 years in law enforcement — a career that has outlasted nearly all those of his peers.
“I’ve been in law enforcement 58 years now. That’s some kind of record, I guess, at least that’s what people tell me,” Bell said with his signature humbleness.
Born and raised in DeQuincy, Bell said he was pleased to have found a way to return to his roots after having traveled the world. In 1991, as he exited the military he was offered the position of Chief of Police, and he has continued to serve the city in one facet or another ever since. He is a retired Calcasieu Parish deputy, former DeQuincy mayor, and has served for the past 14 years as the city’s lead detective.
In Oct. 2019, Det. Bell was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame, a foundation that honors law enforcement, corrections, criminal justice and civil service.
A month later, he released an autobiography titled “Wind Across the Rails”, that revealed his rough start as an orphaned child at the tender age of five.
“It was a personal accomplishment for me to publish the book, I donated all the proceeds to charity,” Det. Bell stated.
He continues to stay busy despite his age, and he dismisses the thought of retiring anytime soon. He is currently the president of the local Chamber of Commerce and serves in other civic organizations.
The next accomplishment on his radar is to one day soon open a law enforcement museum in his hometown.
“Maybe when I’m 80 I’ll consider retirement, maybe then. I’m still working 40 to 50 hours a week and I’m pretty happy doing that,” he stated.