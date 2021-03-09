While responding to a mental health call on Sunday in Sulphur, there was a situation in which a deputy’s duty weapon was accidentally discharged, according to authorities.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Interstate 210 in Sulphur around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
While trying to locate the subject, a deputy observed his truck at a business on South Beglis Parkway.
After the deputy made contact with the man, he allegedly became irate.
The deputy attempted to detain him for safety reasons, at which time he reportedly began to physically resist and a struggle ensued.
During the struggle to detain the man, the deputy’s duty weapon was accidentally discharged but no one was hit.
Shortly after, the deputy was able to deploy a Taser at which time the man reportedly began to comply and was taken into custody.
Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and cleared the man medically.
The man was issued a misdemeanor summons for battery of an officer. He was later transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. There will be an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office into the incident.