Dept. of Education offering guidance to school districts

With statewide school closures remaining in effect through the end of the spring semester, the Louisiana Department of Education is providing guidance to districts on how to make the most of the final weeks and prepare for the future. LDOE released results from a statewide survey of all 192 school systems that highlights many of the challenges systems are facing in facilitating distance learning opportunities.
Beth Scioneaux, acting state superintendent, said the results reflect hard work and ingenuity on the part of local educators and systems, "but our school systems need additional support related to technology access for students; services for students with disabilities; and professional development for teachers to successfully provide continuous education using high-quality and standards-aligned curricula."
According to the results, more systems are offering distance education now than they were one month ago. The curriculum utilized, however, varies significantly from what is normally utilized in the classroom as only 17 percent of respondents reported using typical materials.
The department stated the frequency at which students engage and receive feedback from teachers "may need to increase." Thirty-two percent of systems connect daily, 38 percent weekly and 30 percent indicated another frequency.
"The best practice includes daily contact among teachers and students and at least weekly feedback on students' work," the department stated.
More than a quarter of students do not have access to a school-issued or personal tablet or computer but the majority report having access to some form of internet. Ninety-three percent of teachers, likewise, report having the necessary technology to do their jobs from home.
"All students and teachers should have access to a device and the Internet, now more than ever," Sydni Dunn, LDOE press secretary, said. The appropriate access to technology enables continuous learning and a strong start to 2020.
According to survey results, "Expanded learning time may be necessary to accommodate lost time this year, as well as in anticipation of possible facility closures in the future." Seventy percent of respondents are contingency planning on offering summer school but only 28 percent are contingency planning on starting the school year earlier.
LDOE is providing districts with ongoing support to address expressed concerns including online resources. Upcoming support will include providing guidance to school systems on how to identify every child's learning level to begin the next school year and support for the Class of 2020.