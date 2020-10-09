Hurricane Laura, still a Category 2 storm, has made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said gusty winds and flash flooding conditions have already begun across the region with more intense impacts expected as the eye wall moves into the region.
Conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate with hurricane force winds moving into the region within the hour. The wall is expected to pass over the Cameron coast, the eastern half of Calcasieu Parish, most of Jefferson Davis parish and perhaps into western Acadia Parish, Jones said.
As of 4:30 p.m. maximum sustained winds in Delta were 105 miles per hour with peak winds in Southwest Louisiana measuring at 60 miles per hour along the coast and 40-50 miles per hour farther inland.
“The good news is the storm is still moving at a good clip…Conditions will improve once we get through that eye wall.”
The fast clip of the storm will limit the potential for flash flooding, though some areas have already reported some flash flooding, Jones said. Three to four inches of rainfall have already fallen in the area with locally higher reports of five to six inches.
The storm is expected to continue to progress between 6-9 p.m. as the strongest winds push farther north. “We still have a few more hours to deal with these strong winds,” Jones said. “But it’s not something that’s going to last all night.”
Jones will provide another update online at 7 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/NWSLakeCharles.