The Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a new order concerning trials and proceedings in courtrooms across the state.

An order from the court earlier this month still stands regarding the majority of issues it addressed at that time due to declarations of emergencies by President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

But the court's new order addresses changes in regards to civil and criminal jury trials in courtrooms throughout Louisiana.

The order states that no civil or criminal jury trial shall commence in any Louisiana state court before June 30.

Regarding other court matters, the state Supreme Court said judges are encouraged to conduct them via remote conferencing.

"The Louisiana Supreme Court and state courts across Louisiana continue efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus," said Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

"In doing so, we have extended certain provisions towards those efforts to June 30, 2020," she said. "As we continue to prioritize the safety of our citizens, including judges and court staff, we remain diligent in our commitment to serving all citizens of Louisiana."

