Debris lines roadways in Southwest Louisiana on Aug. 31 following Hurricane Laura's destructive path through the area

 Rick Hickman

The city of DeRidder announced this week that its debris removal contractor, Graham County Land, has completed its final pass through the area.

As of Tuesday, city Public Works Director Tommy Landry said homeowners within city limits who are still completing repairs from Hurricane Laura’s destruction will now be responsible for the removal of any remaining debris. He advised they speak with the contractors performing the repairs to ensure all debris is removed.

Graham County Land is still removing vegetative debris, according to Landry. He said that process had been slowed due to inclement weather, but is still continuing.

“Please keep in mind that once the contractor cleans your area, that is the final pass,” Landry said.

Debris removal began within city limits in October, and as of this week Landry estimates that 329,112.60 cubic yards of vegetative debris and has been removed. More than 8,500 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris has also been removed.

