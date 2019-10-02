"We have a lot going on in Sulphur right now," said the city's mayor, Mike Danahay.

Danahay spoke recently at the Sulphur Senior Center during a Coffee with the Mayor event sponsored by the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

He noted there are two developments underway off Cities Services Highway, some development on La. 1256 South and the North Frontage Road nearing completion.

"I'm excited about the fact that probably by early next year, Ruth-Huntington Street will be overlaid," he said.

The city is now hard-surfacing all aggregate roads in the city, something Danahay said he was adamant about upon taking office.

"In the long term it will save us money," he said because hard-surfacing will eliminate the need for special equipment.

Danahay said residents off Maplewood Drive will experience some inconvenience when work on the bridge next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church begins "in the near future."

He said the bridge must be replaced.

"And when we do that, it's going to cause a lot of inconvenience because we're going to have to replace it at all at one time," he said. "That section of the roadway will be closed and residents will have to either take U.S. 90 or the interstate."

