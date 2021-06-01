Daily showers in SW La.’s forecast
- Staff reports
KINDER - Honoring every veteran laid to rest at the Kinder McRill Memorial Cemetery has always been the mission of Don Ladner, (retired) Col., U.S. Army.
Summer school doesn’t usually spark joy but the Calcasieu Parish School Board is looking to change that with Exploration Camps. More than 30 free camps, covering a variety of topics, are being offered this summer for students pre-k through 12th grade.
Artists and art lovers alike are invited to showcase and enjoy the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s upcoming Virtual Art Gallery. “Hope and Resilience” will be on display from Tuesday, June 1 until Saturday, July 31 online, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy their friend’s and neigh…
How do I replace my daughter’s Social Security card? It was ruined during last week’s flooding and I’ll need when it’s time to register for school.To replace a Social Security card for a child, you’ll need to gather documents proving your child’s identity and citizenship or immigration statu…
- The Latest: Indiana University modifies vaccine requirement
- Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates
- How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
- Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
- Despite vaccines, nursing homes struggle with outbreaks
- Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
- Canadian teen admits false bomb threat to Ivy League school
Southwest Louisiana can expect an active weather pattern through the weekend. Read more
