rainshower
MGNonline
Southwest Louisiana can expect an active weather pattern through the weekend.
National Weather Service Lake Charles's warning coordination meteorologist Roger Erickson said daily showers are thunderstorms are expected. 
"During periods of heavy rain, expect street flooding and reduced visibilities," Erickson said. "If a flash flood warning is issued, stay off the streets if possible."
Erickson said rain totals for the next week will be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with locally over 10 inches possible.
 

More from this section

School Board offering new summer camp programs

  • Updated
School Board offering new summer camp programs

Summer school doesn’t usually spark joy but the Calcasieu Parish School Board is looking to change that with Exploration Camps. More than 30 free camps, covering a variety of topics, are being offered this summer for students pre-k through 12th grade. 

Artists invited to fill library’s virtual art gallery

  • Updated
Artists invited to fill library’s virtual art gallery

Artists and art lovers alike are invited to showcase and enjoy the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s upcoming Virtual Art Gallery. “Hope and Resilience” will be on display from Tuesday, June 1 until Saturday, July 31 online, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy their friend’s and neigh…

Informer: Documentation needed to replace child’s Social Security card

  • Updated
Informer: Documentation needed to replace child’s Social Security card

How do I replace my daughter’s Social Security card? It was ruined during last week’s flooding and I’ll need when it’s time to register for school.To replace a Social Security card for a child, you’ll need to gather documents proving your child’s identity and citizenship or immigration statu…