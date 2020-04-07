Cypress Cove parade

1 of 3

Students had been out of school for a few weeks due to the pandemic when Laura Provost, a teacher at Cypress Cove Elementary School in Sulphur, posted on Facebook how much she was missing her class.

Cypress_Cove_3

Lynn Hamilton, principal of Cypress Cove Elementary School in Sulphur.

It wasn't long before Cypress Cove Principal Lynn Hamilton joined in.

"I thought it would be special to have a caravan and drive through our school's neighborhoods in Carlyss and north Sulphur to say ‘hi' to our kids," Hamilton said.

She said teachers loved the idea and about 20 teachers and staff met up at Cypress Cove Elementary School recently and then drove through the neighborhoods waving, smiling and yelling out greetings to students and parents who had gathered outside their homes anticipating the little "parade."

Ever-mindful of social distancing, teachers stayed in their vehicles and students remained in their yards or driveways throughout the event.

Some of the students made posters and had their own special greetings for the principal, teachers and staff as they drove past them.

Mandi Boyette's son, Carson, is a fourth-grader at Cypress Cove and Boyette is a secretary at W.T. Henning Elementary School. Boyette said they both are missing their school families during this time.

"The parade gave my son a smile but it made me smile, too," Boyette said.

Spreading a few smiles was the whole idea behind the endeavor, according to Hamilton.

"We wanted students to know that we were missing them just as much as they were missing us," Hamilton said.

More from this section

Parish reports its first death

Parish reports its first death

JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish has extended its coronavirus curfew following the parish's first reported death in connection with COVID-19.

Suit filed against Oakdale prison

Suit filed against Oakdale prison

OAKDALE - A fifth inmate at a federal prison in Allen Parish died Thursday after experiencing symptoms associated with the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Troopers begin screening travelers

Troopers begin screening travelers

ORANGE, Texas — State troopers started stopping and screening travelers entering Southeast Texas from Louisiana on Sunday, in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbot.

Troopers: Don’t forget to use caution when children online

Troopers: Don’t forget to use caution when children online

With schools being out and the walls closing in at home during this period of social distancing, parents may be more lax when it comes to their children spending time online. But troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit said parents actually need to be more aware than ever.

Palm Sunday celebrated with community giving

  • Updated
Palm Sunday celebrated with community giving

Several area churches were able to deliver food to their most vulnerable members on Palm Sunday thanks to a generous donation from area businessman Jay Kumar and a team of hardworking volunteers.