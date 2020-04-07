Students had been out of school for a few weeks due to the pandemic when Laura Provost, a teacher at Cypress Cove Elementary School in Sulphur, posted on Facebook how much she was missing her class.
It wasn't long before Cypress Cove Principal Lynn Hamilton joined in.
"I thought it would be special to have a caravan and drive through our school's neighborhoods in Carlyss and north Sulphur to say ‘hi' to our kids," Hamilton said.
She said teachers loved the idea and about 20 teachers and staff met up at Cypress Cove Elementary School recently and then drove through the neighborhoods waving, smiling and yelling out greetings to students and parents who had gathered outside their homes anticipating the little "parade."
Ever-mindful of social distancing, teachers stayed in their vehicles and students remained in their yards or driveways throughout the event.
Some of the students made posters and had their own special greetings for the principal, teachers and staff as they drove past them.
Mandi Boyette's son, Carson, is a fourth-grader at Cypress Cove and Boyette is a secretary at W.T. Henning Elementary School. Boyette said they both are missing their school families during this time.
"The parade gave my son a smile but it made me smile, too," Boyette said.
Spreading a few smiles was the whole idea behind the endeavor, according to Hamilton.
"We wanted students to know that we were missing them just as much as they were missing us," Hamilton said.