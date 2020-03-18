curfew graphic

JENNINGS — A mandatory curfew for Jeff Davis Parish will start tonight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

It will begin at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. nightly until further notice. Exceptions will be for persons traveling to or from work or an emergency.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods announced the extraordinary action of a parishwide curfew on Tuesday in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Persons found in violation will be charged with a misdemeanor and issued a citation to appear in court, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Violators face up to a $500 fine or six months in jail, or both, he said.

All restaurants, bars and casinos are also closed to limit the exposure between individuals and to deter unwanted activities.

In an effort to keep staff and the public safe, the Sheriff's Office will also be canceling some services to limit close contact.

As of today, the Sheriff's Office will not provide fingerprinting for school employment, nursing, expungements or carry concealed weapon applications.

All visitations with inmates are also cancelled, except for off-site video and telephone calls.

The administration office will remain open for payment of taxes, fines and bonds.

Persons who are sick, feverish or have any flu like symptoms are asked not to enter.

Emergency services, including patrol 911 and corrections will continue to provide services.

More from this section

Curfew now in place for Jeff Davis

Curfew now in place for Jeff Davis

JENNINGS — A mandatory curfew for Jeff Davis Parish will start tonight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

Cavanaugh: Number of La. cases likely to rise

Cavanaugh: Number of La. cases likely to rise

The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana is likely to continue rising over the next several days and weeks before the benefits of social distancing can be seen, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health medical coordinator, said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Jeff Davis Parish enacts curfew

  • Updated
Jeff Davis Parish enacts curfew

JENNINGS - Jeff Davis Parish residents should not leave their homes from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tomorrow until further notice.

Charter schools offer meals

Charter schools offer meals

Lake Charles Charter Schools will begin meal pick-up and delivery today for school-aged children under 18 to receive breakfast and lunch during school closures lasting through April 13. Students can access nutritious meals seven days a week, Sabrah Kingham, Lake Charles College Prep director…

SW La. opens testing center

SW La. opens testing center

Officials with Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and Avail Hospital Lake Charles gathered Monday to announce the opening of a community health resource center at Moss Memorial Healt…