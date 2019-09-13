Curb appeal takes a beating

A resident of the Oak Park neighborhood said he is fed up with tractor-trailers damaging street curbs and sidewalks while traveling to and from an area business.
John Griffin said the damage caused by tractor-trailers making deliveries to ABC Supply Co. at 2137 Oak Park Blvd., has been ongoing for the past six months, especially near Oak Park Boulevard and its intersections with Fifth Avenue and Gerstner Memorial Drive.
"They are literally tearing up streets, trees and signs," he said. "I'm not going to sit back and allow people to do this to my community and my city."
District C City Councilman Rodney Geyen said he has received numerous complaints from residents in the Oak Park neighborhood.
"The (tractor-trailers) are cutting the curbs really bad," he said. "They have broken up concrete. It has been repaired, then torn up again."
The Oak Park Boulevard and Fifth Avenue intersection has seen repeated damage, Geyen said.
"An 18-wheeler passed through a flower bed in the center of the (intersection) and damaged it," he said. "We tried to fill it with asphalt, (and) that didn't work."
Griffin said tractor-trailers are using the roads regularly for deliveries.
"It's like mini loads," he said. "They're not coming once a month; it's constantly."
Geyen said the city plans to install steel posts at the Oak Park Boulevard and Fifth Avenue intersection to keep trucks from driving over the intersection while turning.
"We have to have something that is going to cause them to make a proper turn," he said. "It won't be long before we can get that in place."
Griffin said a pedestrian crossing signal at the corner of East Prien Lake Road and Fifth Avenue has been damaged several times. Katie Harrington, the city's public information officer, confirmed that the signal has been run over three times. However, there is no way of knowing if the damage was solely from tractor-trailers, she said.
Harrington said the block that the signal sits upon, which is 3 feet deep by 30 inches wide, was destroyed at one time. She said the signal was moved farther away from the intersection to prevent further damage.
The repairs were paid for using money the city allocates annually in its budget for such work, Harrington said. She said the city has spent "several thousands of dollars" on the repairs over the last 18 months.
Griffin said he feels the ABC Supply Co. should be in a different location. Harrington said the area where ABC is located is zoned for commercial use. Some truck drivers end up using side streets, like 17th and 18th streets, Griffin said.
"I know what damage these trucks do," he said. "I don't want these 18-wheelers tearing up our roads."
Geyen said the city is working to identify the streets tractor-trailers can use and install "no thru trucks" signs on certain roadways, such as 13th, 14th and 18th streets.
"We are trying to beautify the Oak Park area," he said. "That is an eyesore when we see damage done to our streets and street corners."