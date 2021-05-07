A tap takeover and a rotating tap featuring beers from various national breweries are part of what Crying Eagle Brewing Co. has planned to celebrate the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week, May 10-16.
Gnarly Barley, a Hammond-based brewery, will be part of the tap takeover Thursday, May 13, at Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. Several beers being featured are Jucifer India Pale Ale, Catahoula Common, Korova Milk Porter, Planet Juice, Castle Made of Clouds and Mango Margarita Gose.
Ten kegs of beer will be on rotation throughout the week, Eric Avery, Crying Eagle president, said. They include Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Bells Two Hearted IPA, Cigar City Jai Alai, Oskar Blues Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy, Dogfish Head Hazy-O, Stone Buenaveza, Untitled Art Double Strawberry Imperial Smoothie, Untitled Art Peach Melba Sour a La Mode, Pontoon Crushing Waves and Perennial Saison de Lis.
“We’ve got some really fun and unique beers and the greatest classics of all time,” Avery said. “We only get a keg of each one, and once they’re out, they’re gone.”
Next week, Crying Eagle will also roll out cans of its annual spring seasonal Strawberry Rye, Avery said. It will only be available at the brewery.
“We’re giving a reason for people to come out multiple times,” Avery said.
Avery said this is the first time Crying Eagle is celebrating American Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Brewers Association. The week-long celebration highlights craft beers that inspired him and Crying Eagle brewers.
“These are beers that opened my mind to craft beer and what it can be and what it can represent to the community,” he said. “It’s important I show support to them.”