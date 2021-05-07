Tap takover

Gnarly Barley brews’ Planet Juice and Castle Made of Clouds are among the featured products at the Crying Eagle tap takeover.

 Special the American Press

A tap takeover and a rotating tap featuring beers from various national breweries are part of what Crying Eagle Brewing Co. has planned to celebrate the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week, May 10-16.

Gnarly Barley, a Hammond-based brewery, will be part of the tap takeover Thursday, May 13, at Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. Several beers being featured are Jucifer India Pale Ale, Catahoula Common, Korova Milk Porter, Planet Juice, Castle Made of Clouds and Mango Margarita Gose.

Ten kegs of beer will be on rotation throughout the week, Eric Avery, Crying Eagle president, said. They include Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Bells Two Hearted IPA, Cigar City Jai Alai, Oskar Blues Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy, Dogfish Head Hazy-O, Stone Buenaveza, Untitled Art Double Strawberry Imperial Smoothie, Untitled Art Peach Melba Sour a La Mode, Pontoon Crushing Waves and Perennial Saison de Lis.

“We’ve got some really fun and unique beers and the greatest classics of all time,” Avery said. “We only get a keg of each one, and once they’re out, they’re gone.”

Next week, Crying Eagle will also roll out cans of its annual spring seasonal Strawberry Rye, Avery said. It will only be available at the brewery.

“We’re giving a reason for people to come out multiple times,” Avery said.

Avery said this is the first time Crying Eagle is celebrating American Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Brewers Association. The week-long celebration highlights craft beers that inspired him and Crying Eagle brewers.

“These are beers that opened my mind to craft beer and what it can be and what it can represent to the community,” he said. “It’s important I show support to them.”

BATON ROUGE — Robin Baudoin of Sulphur lost her two-story home last August when Hurricane Laura roared through Southwest Louisiana, and she told members of the House Insurance Committee here Tuesday she is still awaiting a settlement from her insurance company nine months later.

Lauren Chatman, a seventh-grade teacher at S.P. Arnett Middle School, is passionate about students both inside and outside of the classroom. The eight-year, experienced teacher spends her time teaching English, sponsoring the BETA Club, coaching softball and volunteering in the children's mi…

Pick up your copy of today's historic American Press with full coverage of President Joe Biden's visit to Lake Charles in racks now.