JENNINGS – Crawfish field tours are back in business in Jeff Davis Parish another promising sign as COVID restrictions continue to ease across the state.
“For COVID, we are doing good,” Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission Marketing Director Dione Sabelhaus said. “Our numbers are way down by at least 60 percent, but we are continuing to offer the tours to groups.”
“We normally have 60 to 70 tour groups by now, but this year so far we have only had about 20 groups.”
Most of the field trips and group tours have been small homeschool and church groups, including a church group from Arkansas in the area helping with hurricane recovery. But Sabelhaus said public school groups are already booking tours for next year in hopes that things will be back to pre-COVID levels.
“The purpose of the crawfish tour is so that visitors and tour groups can see how crawfish are raised and how they are processed locally,” she said. “It’s also a chance for others to learn about the crawfish industry and farming.”
Visitors and tour groups can see first-hand how the crawfish go from the farm to the table during the pond side tours which continue through May.
Spectators will experience the habitat, harvest, calculation, distribution and consumption of Louisiana’s #1 crustacean.
The tours begin at Burt Tietje’s crawfish pond in Roanoke, where the crawfish’s habitat and harvesting process are showcased. Visitors will also learn about the biology of the species such as dietary information, pond ecology and harvesting equipment.
The tour continues at the I-10 Crawfish Cooperative, a local crawfish processing facility, where area farmers bring their crawfish in for market. There cooperative employees demonstrate the cleaning, grading and distribution process of locally raised crawfish products.
Tours are held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings during the crawfish harvest season. Cost is $8 per person.
State and local masks requirements, social distancing protocols and group number mandates will be observed for all tours.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission at 337- 824-5521.