CPSO releases results of seatbelt/DWI checkpoint

Lake Charles – On Saturday, November 30 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a combination DWI and seatbelt checkpoint in the 1600 block of Swisco Road in Sulphur to target individuals not wearing their seatbelt or driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.
Two hundred eighty-five (285) vehicles were checked; three (3) citations were issued for no seatbelt; and one (1) citation was issued for child restraint violation.
Participating in the checkpoint was the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.