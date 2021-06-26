The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian-vehicle accident That happened June 19 on Gum Island Road in Carlyss.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck a pedestrian from behind sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m., causing serious injuries to the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene of the accident.
The vehicle is believed to have suffered minor to moderate damages to the front bumper.
It is unknown at this time if the pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel.
Deputies attempted to identify the suspect vehicle, but have been unsuccessful and are asking anyone with information to call CPSO Sgt. Casey Steech at 491-3846.