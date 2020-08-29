Crime scene tape
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Iowa, La. 

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, detectives were dispatched to a home on Thompson Avenue in reference to two deceased people inside the home.    

After further investigation detectives spoke with the complainant who stated they found their family members, Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, deceased inside their home.  

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and there is no further information available at this time, but this case appears to be a double homicide.  

The Calcasieu Coroner will determine cause of death.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.   

