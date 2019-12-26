Lake Charles – Wednesday, December 25th at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of High Hope Road and Ash Drive in Sulphur.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a SUV was traveling west on High Hope Road when it left the roadway.
The SUV jumped a driveway then hit a culvert causing the SUV to flip.
A 6-day-old newborn, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.
The driver along with 2 other passengers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for minor injuries.
The fatality is still under investigation.
In accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on the driver, although impairment is not suspected.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Tyler McKnight is the lead investigators of this accident.