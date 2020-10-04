While some schools in the Calcasieu Parish School Board have reopened or are scheduled to do so in the next week, many students began virtual education this week. Odysseyware has been selected by the district to serve as the online learning platform.
Odysseyware is a state-approved curriculum that is appropriate for students grades pre-k through 12th giving students everything they need to matriculate towards graduation, even struggling learners, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said. “The platform provides a learning environment that will work for teachers and students who are struggling since its pre-planned video format is more conducive for self-pacing,” she said.
Students at the elementary and middle school level have courses assigned including English, math science or social studies plus applicable high school credit courses. High school Odysseyware users will have a schedule similar to that which they would’ve been provided with at the campus to meet graduation requirements.
Advanced placement, career and technical education and performance electives are not available through Odysseyware and will be provided through Blackboard. All students, whether they filled out CPSB’s survey or not, have been enrolled in Odysseyware and should have access, Holland said, using their district computer login.
A set schedule or timeframe is not required to be successful in the online program, she said. “An hour or half hour a day, per course is the typical student time expectation for success in the program.”
A grade will be recorded for all Odysseyware assignments; however, due to limited internet and technology access, students will not be penalized for not completing assignments, Holland said. “Students will be given an opportunity to complete any missed assignments when they return to school or have the capacity to complete work in Odysseyware.”
As telecommunications improve across the region, Holland said the district will provide more details on district-issued devices or internet for student usage. In the meantime, students must use their own Mac, PC or touch screen device to access the program.