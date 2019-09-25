The Calcasieu Parish School Board's Budget and Fiscal Management Committee voted 9-3 on Tuesday to deny taking part in an open checkbook or financial transparency software system.
Board members who opposed the plan questioned spending excess money on software and subscription costs and cited a lack of public interest.
The School Board voted in August to research providers of a digital checkbook register. Wilfred Bourne, chief financial officer, presented the committee with a testimonial from the Lafayette Parish School System, the only public school system to participate in such a program, along with platform providers OpenGov, Questica and Socratica.
Annual software/subscription costs could range from $15,000 to $150,000, depending on the provider, Bourne said.
According to a Lafayette Parish School System official, the district averages five hits per day on its website, with visitors spending one minute on each page, Bourne said.
Ron Hayes, District 5 School Board member, asked Bourne about the program's benefits. Bourne said the program "doesn't help us do our job any differently."
"Anyone can request information now, that doesn't change," Bourne said. "All this does, basically, is put some data and some graphs out there."
Bourne added that LPSS administrators are a "little ambivalent" about its participation in the program, because of its minimal use among stakeholders.
Through the Freedom of Information Act, CPSB is required to provide documents of various affairs at an individual's request. Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said he receives approximately two requests a month.
District 12 board member Russell Castille opposed the motion, saying two monthly requests is "not worth the money at all."
"If transparency was so important to people, why wasn't it done it done 12 years ago, eight years ago, 10 years ago," he asked. "Why is it all of a sudden that we have to have it now? I think there's a better use of money than putting it on this."
Fred Hardy, of District 2, brought the open checkbook concept before the board in August. He said the board's vote to research the idea showed that they understood the value of making information available to the public.
"We've got to let our constituents know how we handle their money," Hardy said.
The motion will not be heard at October's full board meeting.