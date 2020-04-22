The Calcasieu Parish School Board met via Zoom teleconferencing on Tuesday. The online meeting was the first time the board has met since Gov. John Bel Edward's closed public school campuses in March.
In his superintendent's report, Karl Bruchhaus said sales tax collections were down 16 percent from this time last year.
"We anticipate some very grim numbers walking into next month," he added.
The Healthy School Food Collaborative, based out of New Orleans, began delivering meals last week, Bruchhaus said, with 4,100 students served representing 3,000 households. Meals are set to continue delivering throughout the remainder of the school year or potentially through June 30 depending on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the city of Lake Charles' decisions regarding summer feeding sites, he added.
Eric Tarver, district eight, asked if the district anticipated a limited supply of meals and if families should only apply if necessary. Bruchhaus said the collaborative is staged in the parish with personnel hand delivering.
"I think they're prepared to handle all we can get," he said.
Multiple construction projects were on the agenda in varying capacities to be funded through the $50 million capital improvement fund and bonds. The board utilized email to allow residents to comment on the items.
Simon Guidry of Lake Charles requested that the Sam Houston High School football field improvements be tabled due to the COVID-19 impact from sales tax. To continue, he said, could be a "slap in the face" to the community.
Billy Breaux, district 13, motioned that all spending from the $50 million fund be frozen or not approved until normal operations resume.
"If we can freeze that until we get past this virus deal — what I don't want to do is have this money tied into capital projects when we need that money to come back in for operating expenses for the next several months."
Due to the bid phase of the projects, such a request could not be honored. The board voted to approve all bids and will revisit freezing capital expenditures at May's meeting.
It was announced that the Westlake High School baseball field would cost an increased $124,000. Mack Dellafosse, district 11, questioned the increased cost, which is funded by district 23 bond funds.
"We didn't get a soil sample," Damon Hardesty, district nine, said. Bad soil required the district to install 12 inches of soil cement over the whole field.
"That was my call instead of holding up continuously," he said.