CPSB calls special meeting tonight

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. tonight, July 16, to take appropriate action regarding "participation in extra-curricular activities for full-time online students."
Earlier this week, District 7 board member Mack Dellafosse motioned for the item to be added to Tuesday's agenda. The motion failed as it required a unanimous vote with John Duhon of District 15 being the lone dissenter.
Dellafosse motioned to add the item to the agenda, stating he felt it was unfair to exclude virtual students from participating in small group activities and clubs like 4-H or robotics.
"The idea is to stop the spread," he said. "If we can limit the number of people they come in contact with I think that's best."
With only a few days remaining until the deadline to select either the virtual or face-to-face option for the upcoming CPSB school year, he added the consideration of extra-curricular activities would greatly influence families' decisions.
"For me, that's a big piece in how many students we get virtually compared with face-to-face."
Duhon, objected, citing concerns over discipline for virtual students and the potential of no sports at all to incorporate programs like band, dance and cheer.
The idea of allowing some extra-curricular activities but not others was also discussed.
Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said, "It's all or none. We can't split hairs between band and football."
In light of the upcoming meeting, CPSB released a statement Wednesday announcing the extension of the deadline to sign up for CPSB Connected Classrooms. Families have until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 22, to enroll. For more, visit www.cpsb.org/connectedclassroomsplan.