COVID vaccine available at 1,467 providers in all 64 parishes

The last two weeks have seen some major projects take shape which give credibility to the belief, that despite massive hurricane damage, our region is on the rebound.
Suzette Hine knows her way around the kitchen. The 22-year-old Moss Bluff resident said she always knew cooking skills were a must for her future.
Sulphur police said a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday night at the Crocker Street crossing.
This week, 1,467 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that starting Wednesday, construction will begin on project that will replace the winch system on the Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.
A Lake Charles man has been arrested for second-degree battery and is accused of repeatedly beating a woman and refusing to leave her apartment.
