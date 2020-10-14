KINDER - Coushatta Casino Resort reopened to the public on Tuesday.
Coushatta Casino Resort reopens
More from this section
- Updated
The mandatory evacuation issued for Calcasieu Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta’s Oct. 9 landfall will be lifted at noon Tuesday. The announcement by local officials at a briefing Monday comes less than a week after it was issued Oct. 7.
- Updated
Schools in Calcasieu Parish will pause learning this week while recovering from Hurricane Delta and Laura’s impacts.
- Updated
A Lake Charles woman has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery of her boyfriend, authorities said.
- Updated
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured storm-weary Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning, observing by helicopter damages created by Hurricane Delta in both Lake Charles and Jennings.
- Updated
Hurricane Delta, still a Category 2 storm, has made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said gusty winds and flash flooding conditions have already begun across the region with more intense impacts expected as the eye wall moves…
- Updated
As the Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way along the Southwest Louisiana coastline Friday, officials with Suddenlink Communications, and its parent company, Altice USA, said steps are being taken to prepare for its impact.
Latest News
- Tenorshare Renames its UltData-Windows/Mac Data Recovery to 4DDiG
- Asia Today: India reports 63,000 new cases, China tests 4.2M
- The Latest: World Bank OKs $12B for virus vaccines, tests
- Seattle Design Week Returns for its 47th Year Offering a Week of Virtual Programming Bringing Together the Pacific Northwest Design Community
- Global markets cautious as virus numbers rise
- Berico Fuels Appoints Fourth Generation Company President
- New Rap Writer/Producer and Eminem Stan James Guiltinan Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Create Music Video Salute to Eminem
- World Bank approves $12B to finance virus vaccines, care
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
KINDER - Coushatta Casino Resort reopened to the public on Tuesday. Read more
The mandatory evacuation issued for Calcasieu Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta’s Oct. 9 landfall will be lifted at noon Tuesday. The announceme… Read more
Schools in Calcasieu Parish will pause learning this week while recovering from Hurricane Delta and Laura’s impacts. Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.