Coushatta casino resort
Special to the American Press

KINDER - Coushatta Casino Resort reopened to the public on Tuesday.

The resort had been closed since Thursday, Oct. 8, as a result of Hurricane Delta.
 
“We’re very pleased to reopen this quickly after the storm and allow our associates to return to work,“ General Manager Scott Sirois said. “This means we’re able to reunite our associates’ families with their livelihoods. And it also means that we can offer our guests some well-deserved recreation and
entertainment.”
 
Coushatta Casino Resort will continue to practice all safeguards recommended by the CDC and other authorities including social distancing, masks for all associates and guests, and the regular cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of all areas with disinfectant that kills the COVID-19 virus.

