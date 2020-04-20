On Saturday, April 11, Pastor Steven Randolph and his wife Barbara, of Sulphur, succumbed to the virus COVID-19 within minutes of one another as they held hands.
For daughter Ashley Briscoe, not only was this past Easter the first not spent attending church services, it was the first holiday without her mother and father.
"I hear a lot of people voicing their opinions on how, what, when, where and why this whole virus pandemic is happening," she said. "Regardless of our opinions, the fact remains that this virus is real. People are really dying from it."
Briscoe said her message to local residents is to apply social distancing to everyone, whether they are friends, family or strangers.
"The last thing you want to do is put your family in harm's way or say your final goodbyes through a video call," she said.
The family can't hold services for the couple any time soon. Present restrictions preclude more than 10 people from gathering. The family has chosen cremation and will have a service at a later date. Briscoe said the lack of closure makes it difficult at times to believe her parents are gone.
"It's surreal," she said. "I wake up every morning and it's like living it again."
She wants to encourage those with pre-existing conditions to get them under control, if possible. "I try to tell anybody I talk to to work on those pre-existing conditions," she said. "So that they can be strong enough to fight the virus if they get it."
Steven and Barbara had pre-existing conditions. Barbara, 58, suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure and Steven, 64, had high blood pressure, suffered multiple strokes and a heart attack. He had been rehabilitating in a local facility when he became ill and was rushed to a hospital. Briscoe said he would have celebrated his 65th birthday April 19 and the couple would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on April 23.
The span of time from when Barbara began showing symptoms to her death was about a week and a half. Briscoe said her mother began coughing, but chalked it up to allergies at first. Then she began having body aches and nausea. After a few days with the new symptoms, she appeared to be in such pain, an ambulance was called.
She was admitted to a hospital April 5, and was tested for the virus. But before the results were back her mother was placed on a ventilator.
Either Monday or Tuesday of the next week her sister was admitted and later that night, so was her father. The two were also put on ventilators. Her sister survived and left the hospital after just four days. Briscoe said she feels certain her sister's rapid recovery was due to a lack of pre-existing conditions.
While all three were in the hospital, Barbara didn't know her husband and daughter were just down the hall. Briscoe's sister didn't know her father was there and Steven didn't know his wife and child were there.
It was eventually discovered which made it possible for the couple to spend their last moments together.
Neither of her parents wanted live without the other. The two were placed side by side in the same bed and, Briscoe said, they grabbed each other's hand. "I believe that was a sign from God that they are with him and they are together," she said. The Randolphs are survived by four children and seven grandchildren.
The Randolphs were known in their former home community, Westlake, as Aunt and Uncle Steve.
Church was extremely important to the family. "We went to church almost every day," said Briscoe. She recalls one of her fondest memories is waking up to the smell of coffee and getting dressed while listening to gospel music on Sundays.
"Dad drove the church van and we would go pick up all the kids in the community." One of the Randolphs' nephews was one of those children who hopped a ride. He often called to see if Steven was going to be making the rounds and his friends would hear him address Steven as "Uncle Steve" — hence, the joint nickname for the couple.
Briscoe said her father worked 25 years for the recreation department and was active in the lives of many children in the community. Over the years, the couple took in several children and raised them as their own. Briscoe said as she has received phone calls and messages of condolence, and has been overwhelmed to see the impact the couple had on so many lives.
She received a call from someone who shared that he was close to shooting himself when he heard the pastor's voice urging him to trust God. Briscoe has also been reminded that over the years her parents would put money in a mailbox or buy groceries for someone struggling. She said they never called attention to their acts of kindness. "It wasn't like today where people take a picture of themselves and post it to Facebook to tell everybody what they did," she said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pastor-steven-and-barbara-randolph to help with the costs of the eventual service for the couple.
"We appreciate all the donations and the prayers and the support. That's been a big, big help to my family," said Briscoe.
"I just want to let everybody know that my mom and dad wouldn't want us to be sad. My dad always said, ‘It's alright to cry, but once you finish crying, rejoice knowing that they're in a better place,'" she said.