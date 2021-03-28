Couple’s fourth try at tying knot is a success

As Alex Hebert Hyde, 31, and Micheal Hyde, 37, got married on March 21 surrounded by friends and family with a breeze in the air and waves lapping against the sand on Holly Beach, it wasn’t just an overwhelming feeling of love the couple said they experienced but a huge sense of relief as well.
“It was our fourth attempt at trying to have our wedding,” the new Mrs. Hyde said. “I can tell you that 2020 was definitely not kind to us.”
Their nuptials were originally scheduled for March 21 of last year but the stay-at-home order regarding COVID-19 went into effect, causing the couple to have to postpone their wedding. They rescheduled a few months later but because of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, many of their out-of-state family as well as half of their wedding party wouldn’t have been able to attend so they postponed again. A third date was set but along came two hurricanes, forcing them to reschedule once more.
Eventually, the fourth time was the charm and it brought sweet joy.
The bride was born and raised in Crowley; the groom is from Little Rock, Ark., but has been living in Southwest Louisiana for nearly 10 years. They are making their home in Crowley, where she runs an in-home day care and he is operations manager for Truegreen Lawn Care.
“Each time we postponed, the next attempt got simpler and simpler,” she said. “We eventually decided that’s what we wanted — something really sweet and simple, and something with a lot of meaning. So, we decided three weeks ago that we wanted to keep the original wedding date of March 21. We messaged everyone and threw a wedding together in three weeks. This time, everything was just perfect.”
The bride said she picked Holly Beach because the beach has always been her “happy place” and she loves the sand, waves and hunting for shells.
When the big day arrived, the weather
cooperated, family and friends lined the walkway with shells and lanterns, and the ceremony went off without a hitch.
As she walked down a makeshift aisle on the beach, sand between her toes and the groom at her side, the theme song from “Beauty and the Beast” played: “Tale as old as time, true as it can be; barely even friends, then somebody bends, unexpectedly.”
Her bouquet was one-of-a-kind because the bride made it herself from a “Beauty and the Beast” book, and added flowers she made from burlap and tulle, and included her maw maw’s rosary tucked into the arrangement. “Beauty and the Beast” is special for the couple because their first date was to that movie. After dating for some time, the groom proposed in front of a Christmas tree with the theme song from the movie playing.
After they tied the knot last weekend, they enjoyed a small gathering with close family and friends at a cabin the couple had rented. The bride’s father made jambalaya and a beautiful cake from Sam’s sat on the table amid trays of food — including fruit, veggies, sandwiches and cookies. Later, the newlyweds took a walk on the beach by themselves and returned to enjoy a bonfire in the same spot where they had gotten married earlier that day.
The bride said it would forever be a day and a place that will never be forgotten.
“This past year brought tears, fights, anger, confusion, happiness, and smiles but what it really did was teach us we needed to re-evaluate life,” Alex Hyde said. “So, we did just that. We learned to breathe and take in the little things. It taught us that life can be taken at any given second and to cherish the lives we have. It taught us that despite how bad the world has become, it doesn’t matter as long as we work together to try and make our world a better place.”
The year was a tough one for many and it was no different for these newlyweds, a year in which the couple lost loved ones, struggled through ups and downs, and watched family and friends battle COVID-19. “Everything we knew had changed,” she said. “But we are blessed to still have jobs, a roof over our heads, and amazing people in our lives during these hard times.”
Now, after finally being able to get married, they are just soaking up all the joy and focusing on the good things in their lives.
They said they have taken the lessons they learned throughout this past year to heart and are enjoying the positive aspects of those lessons.
“We go on little adventures more,” she said. We learned to put down the phones and enjoy the little things. And this past year taught us that we need to count our blessings and stop worrying about material things because they could all be gone in a second. All we need is our love and support for each other.”
The couple said with those things in their lives, they already have everything they need for a truly beautiful life.