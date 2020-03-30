Ridge and Amy Druilhet were two travelers from Iowa, La., who thought their trip outside the country would bring nothing but good memories. Now, they’re hoping to serve as an example of adhering to the governor’s recommendations for social distancing to keep everyone safe around them.
Both have tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving back in the United States.
“The main reason why we wanted to talk about, or to come forward with this, wasn’t to be like, ‘Oh, our trip was spoiled’ or anything like that,” Ridge Druilhet said. “It’s that I had little to no symptoms and I still had it. I wanna stress to people to not think, ‘Oh it’s only 3,000 people out of 4 million.’ Understand that you can have it and not know it and you can spread it, and that’s the message I want to have gotten out.”
He said if he hadn’t gone to Paris and had instead stayed at home and caught the virus, he wouldn’t have known it.
“Adhere to the social distancing, protect the elderly and the young children — the people that are having a hard time,” he said.
The Druilhets began their trip March 9 to celebrate their seventh anniversary. When they returned home on March 16, Amy Druilhet said she began to feel the typical symptoms of the coronavirus, such as a sore throat and a persistent fever.
“When I first got back on the 16th, I started having a cough and that night I had a fever...after we were tested, we’d been quarantined,” she said.
The pair said they had already planned to stay quarantined even if they tested negative for the virus since they had been out of the country.
Their trip began in London, then Paris, but was cut short before they could arrive in Barcelona.
“London was completely normal...and Paris, when we got there the first day, it seemed like it was pretty normal, but then they started shutting things down, and by the second day all restaurants was closed like it is here,” Ridge Druilhet said. “There was only about, I think, 1,000 people that had it in France...and we still caught it in a city with more than a million people.”
Barcelona had already closed down before they were able to arrive. Their travel agency was also unable to get to any airlines, so the couple paid out of pocket to get a flight home.
“The trip was fine until we were in Paris and they started shutting things down...it was scary because we weren’t sure,” Amy Druilhet said. “We had to hurry to find a flight out.”
“The symptoms only lasted like a day for her and it hasn’t really hit me,” Ridge Druilhet said when asked how they were feeling.
“It’s important to stay home and keep...safe,” Amy Druilhet emphasized.