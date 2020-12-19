Brent Woods, a licensed professional counselor, works with his clients to find positives in themselves and their current circumstances, while digging deep to get to the root of presenting issues.
Of late, he doesn’t have to dig too deep.
“It’s OK to not be OK,” Woods told the American Press in a phone interview. “Celebrating the holidays may be the last thing on a person’s mind because they’re just trying to make their house livable. That’s OK.”
It’s also OK to go all-out to make sure the kids or grandkids enjoy the same kind of Christmas they’ve always enjoyed or even better, putting up a tree earlier than usual to help promote a little cheer, taking a road trip to get away from it all or having a little cry, wiping your tears and getting back out there to put one foot in front of the other.
Coronavirus has created stress with its social distancing requirements, isolation, virtual schooling, loss of income and even death.
“If survival mode was getting us through the first few months of the pandemic, mental health experts agree that we will need to dig deeper to survive the rest of the year,” writes Kris Reyes in the article “Expert shares tips for managing holiday stress during the pandemic.”
Reyes lives on the West Coast. Here in Southwest Louisiana, add two hurricanes that hit 13 miles apart within 43 days to pandemic-stressmeets-holiday-stress only days after a tense election.
Those who can still live in houses and apartments may be walking outside every morning to a pile of debris, trying to balance the obligation of still having a home and job with the task of insurance agent negotiating, contractor phone calls, searching for day care and helping children with online education.
The political climate is tense. The country’s economic future is uncertain.
Woods said it is not only important to acknowledge how we feel when COVID, hurricanes and life’s other storms directly impact us in a dramatic way. He said it’s also important to acknowledge that a person might feel guilt because neighbors, families, friends and co-workers fared worse.
“Just because your house didn’t get as damaged as the next person’s, doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt,” he said. “It’s hard to drive around and see all the damage. This is an emotional time for all of us. While I didn’t have as much damage to my house as someone else, we lost 20 trees on property I inherited from my greatgrandfather,” Woods said. “The place doesn’t even look the same. Hurt is hurt.”
He lost his office space. He lost people very close to him within a two-year span – one right after Hurricane Laura — and he has a third child on the way. Keeping his family safe from COVID has been paramount.
Clients find him very relatable these days.
Woods is finding purpose through the struggle.
While he says that it is OK not to be OK, he continues to be committed to “persevering and overcoming, no matter the circumstances.”
“I am not going to succumb to negativity, he said. “Even though Christmas looks a lot different this year, we’re going to do it, whatever version of that we do.”
The Woods family put their tree up in the fall.
“We just needed some positivity,” he said.
On an ordinary day, life is difficult, and it can be hard to push through.
“It is in the whole process of meeting and solving problems that life has meaning,” writes M. Scott Peck in his classic, “The Road Less Traveled.” “These problems help us grow mentally and spiritually.”
The coronavirus, back-toback hurricanes and everything that goes with all of that, plus the usual challenges of life, not only affect the mind, but the body as well.
“A crisis that is drawn out just keeps going and going, it drains us because instead of being able to draw on adrenaline, which gives us our short term ability to cope, we have to draw on our whole array of resources, whatever we can get our hands on,” the San Francisco head of clinical online therapy was quoted as saying in the online article by Reyes dated Monday, Oct. 26.
Self-care is crucial all the time, but especially during these difficult times, according to Woods.
“Holidays are stressful in general,” Woods said. “You’re dealing with family. You have extra items on the to-do list. I know it’s easy to lose track of time dealing with insurance adjusters, but do something for yourself, whether that’s 15 minutes of prayer or a 15-minute bubble bath.”
Other ideas for self-care include stopping to combat stressful shallow breathing with at least three deep breaths, decluttering, stretching, enjoying sunlight to boost vitamin D level and balance cortisol (stress) levels, keeping a journal, taking a nap, getting a massage, reading a positive book, keeping cell phones and other mobile devices out of the bedroom, eating a healthy snack, laughing, listening to a great playlist, coloring, using aromatherapy or buying yourself flowers.
Woods had this one very important piece of advice.
“Don’t compare yourself to others,” Wood said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Hallmark movies are fine for a moment of escapism. Commercials make everyone look merry. But these are not necessarily holiday realities.
“Other people aren’t doing what you’re doing,” he said. “Other people aren’t going through what you’re going through. Everyone has his or her own struggles. And don’t compare yourself to Facebook friends.”
Here are some additional recommendations for dealing with stress during the holidays from the Reyes article:
• Check in with yourself. Am I okay from the outside? Am I going to work? Am I going to school? Am I present and engaged in my relationships? How am I feeling, how bad am I feeling, how worried am I, how angry am I? Just stop and see what you come up with, and remember: It’s OK to not be OK.
• Check on others. Look out for folks you haven’t heard from in a while. When people aren’t doing well, they isolate, unfortunately. Reaching out could make a big difference.
• Get a good night’s sleep and exercise. Move everyday. Get outside if you can.
• Make gratitude and hope your day-to-day lifestyle. See this as a year of opportunity and time to reflect, how we want to shape up our lives and businesses.
• Ask for help. Let family, friends and co-workers know when there is a simple task they would be happy to help with. Get help with mental health issues when thoughts, emotions and behavior are out of control, when struggling to deal with life’s painful challenges, when the use of alcohol or drugs interferes with your health, your emotions, your relationships or your ability to fulfill your daily responsibilities, when your are confused, fraught with emotions and need the perspective of a caring, unbiased person to help sort through difficult choices and when you feel that life is no longer worth living. In the midst of such distress, you are not prepared to make important decisions, especially life or death decisions.