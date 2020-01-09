LAKE ARTHUR - A resident here is concerned about abandoned houses in the neighborhood.
Moncia Chapman addressed the town council Wednesday as a concerned citizen worried about the conditions of some abandoned structures and what can be done to address the problem.
"I'm just a concerned citizen concerned about abandoned houses that are in our town," Chapman said. "Our town is so beautiful, but when you ride around there's houses that are falling apart."
Mayor Sherry Crochet said the town has measures in place to address the problems of abandoned structures and other blighted property.
She said certified letters are sent to property owners notifying them of the problems and asking them to attend a council meeting to discuss the property. The council can then vote to have the property owner repair or remove the structure.
If the property owner does not take action, the council can remove the structure and place a tax lien on the property to recover the cost, she said.
Aldermen Auldon Robinson said he would like to have addresses of properties to be addressed and to see that the owners are contacted.
After the meeting, Crochet said the town has some "bad houses" scattered throughout the town, but said the problem is similar to those of other communities.
She said the council is continuing to move forward and address problem areas as they occur. Two structures are currently being removed by the property owners.
In other matters, the council appointed Rick Arceneaux as the new town attorney to replace Bennett Lapoint who retired after serving as town attorney for 37 years. Ben Cormier was appointed the new town magistrate to replace Arceneaux.
The council also agreed to add a Victim's Advocate Program grant position through the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and named Lacey Guidry, director of the Communities Against Domestic Violence as the victim's advocate for the town's police department. Guidry will work with victims of sexual assault, rape and domestic abuse to provide support and shelter referrals. She will also assist the town with seeking and applying for grants.