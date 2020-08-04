KINDER — The Kinder City Council introduced an ordinance Monday to allow the town to continue to collect a one percent sales tax renewed by voters in November.
In a brief virtual meeting Monday, Town Attorney Michael Holmes said the ordinance is a follow-up to the election, which was held Nov. 16, 2019, and allows the town to continue to levy the one percent sales and use tax.
Voters in Kinder approved the renewal of the 10-year, one-percent sales tax for the maintenance of capital improvements in a 399-187 vote, with 68 percent in support of the renewal.
The tax is expected to generate $600,000 annually for operation and maintenance of capital improvements, including land and equipment, for the town.
"We've already canvassed the results after we got the results from the Secretary of State and passed a resolution recognizing the passing," Holmes explained. "Now the next step is to pass an ordinance effective July 1, 2021, to continue the tax. If we do not pass the ordinance then the tax will no longer be authorized by ordinance. It has to authorized by ordinance and by the voters. so this is just a follow-up to the voters' approval."
The council is expected to give final approval of the ordinance at it's September meeting which was changed to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Collection of the tax will begin July 1, 2021.
In other matters, Mayor Wayland LaFargue said he has meet with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to begin initial discussions on highway crossings for golf carts, side-by-sides and utility terrain vehicles (UTV). No official discussion has been made on how the crossing will be handled.
The council approved a new ordinance last month that would allow the UTVs to be driven on certain town streets and set restrictions for their operation including insurance and registration. Among the restrictions, the vehicles cannot be operated on state highways unless crossovers meet state guidelines and have reduced speed limits.