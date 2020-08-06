Council defers Ieyoub request

The City Council decided to defer a decision on a resolution Lake Charles City Councilman John Ieyoub sponsored that, if approved, would ask Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to move the city into Phase 3 and allow businesses to operate at full capacity.
This decision was due in part to the fact that Edwards decided Tuesday the state would stay in Phase 2 for another two weeks.
"It won't be official until Friday, but its intent is to have us in Phase 2 through the end of August," Ieyoub told council members Wednesday.
The continuation of Phase 2 will mean churches, places of worship and many businesses can only operate at a 50 percent capacity with social distancing, masks and increased sanitization.
This is accompanied by a statewide mask mandate that was announced in July, along with the closure of bars to on-site consumption and crowds limited to no more than 50 people for "at least another 21 days."
Louisiana has about 126,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,096 deaths as of Aug. 5.
"Louisiana is beginning to see the positive impact of the mask mandate in its COVID-19 data, including a decline in the number of people who are reporting to emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms, decreasing new cases across the state and declining or plateauing hospitalizations in many regions of our state," Edwards said in announcing his decision Tuesday. "Still, every single one of our 64 parishes has high COVID incidence ... In its weekly recommendations to the state, the White House Coronavirus Task force specifically recommends continuing both the statewide mask mandate and the closure of bars to on-premises consumption."