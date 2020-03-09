Council celebrating 100 years

"I get to see if it flies and ... I get to watch it zoom through the sky, like fly, if this thing will actually fly," said Aedan Plunk, a 9-year-old Cub Scout with the Calcasieu Area Council. "My other kites fly amazingly."
The Boy Scouts of America Calcasieu Area Council held the 2020 Boy Scouts of America Kite Derby on Sunday afternoon at Lake Charles North Beach as part of their celebration of 100 years as a council.
The aspect of kite flying as an event was inspired by Scouting founder B.F.S. Baden-Powell, whose brother was one of the first involved with man-made kites. He encouraged kite and model airplane building in Scouting, which led to Air Scouts — an international Scouting program.
"It's our 100th anniversary as a council, so we've really been trying to think of some fun and inventive ways to celebrate this, and there's a lot of history behind kites and scouting," said Aedan's father and District Executive for the Calcasieu Area Council Jacob Fontenot.
Fontenot himself has 25 years of Scouting under his belt, and was an Eagle Scout.
"The biggest thing that we want them to take away is if your kite doesn't fly great, it's not a problem. We want them to be like, ‘Oh, OK, this didn't work this time, let's alter all this', using this as a learning experience," Fontenot said, "That's what we kind of use Scouts as: a safe place to fail. The best way to learn is trial and error."
"I have flown a kite before. I've never really gotten it off the ground, but I feel confident because it's really windy out today," Aedan said.
Aedan was one of the many Scouts who participated in Sunday's festivities, and built his own kite in two hours in preparation. Although hesitant about his kite's ability to fly, Aedan was eager to participate.
"Probably camping is my favorite part. Just because I get to be outside and do a lot of fun things, like canoe and I get to zipline and I make a lot of things, that's for sure," Aedan explained when asked what his favorite part of Scouting was.
About 80-100 Scouts in the Calcasieu area attended the derby on Sunday. Scouts were encouraged to bring their own kites, but for those without there were older Boy Scouts who helped younger Scouts build kites from materials like duct tape and newspaper.
"We just kind of encourage that mind set of being creative, thinking outside the box and helping explore different areas of science," Fontenot said.
Webelo Scout Andre Granger, a third-generation Scout from Pack 107, was another participant on Sunday.
"It took like two days to make this kite," explained Andre as he showcased his new kite named "The Shining Dragon."
"I'm excited," he said. "It's great to be with all the troops and my friends."
Gary Moss, a professional kite flyer, attended the event and showcased some of his show kites for the Scouts. Moss has flown kites for 60 years, and has been building them since 2010.
"Kite flying is great. Kite flying is good for the soul. I'm telling you, there is nothing more relaxing than watching your kites float in the air," Moss said.
Moss was a fellow Boy Scout in 1957, and later a camp counselor at Edgewood.
"I think everybody should fly kites ... I can't think of anything better to do than to fly kites."