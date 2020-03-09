Council celebrating 100 years

Kite making
Buy Now

Rowen Johns of Cub Scout Pack 1 uses crayons, ducktape, ribbon and the American Press newspapers to build a homemade kite Sunday during the Boy Scouts of American Kite Derby.

"I get to see if it flies and ... I get to watch it zoom through the sky, like fly, if this thing will actually fly," said Aedan Plunk, a 9-year-old Cub Scout with the Calcasieu Area Council. "My other kites fly amazingly."

The Boy Scouts of America Calcasieu Area Council held the 2020 Boy Scouts of America Kite Derby on Sunday afternoon at Lake Charles North Beach as part of their celebration of 100 years as a council.

The aspect of kite flying as an event was inspired by Scouting founder B.F.S. Baden-Powell, whose brother was one of the first involved with man-made kites. He encouraged kite and model airplane building in Scouting, which led to Air Scouts — an international Scouting program.

Kites over lake
Buy Now

Kites take to the skies on Lake Charles North Beach on Sunday as part of the Boy Scouts of America Kite Derby.

"It's our 100th anniversary as a council, so we've really been trying to think of some fun and inventive ways to celebrate this, and there's a lot of history behind kites and scouting," said Aedan's father and District Executive for the Calcasieu Area Council Jacob Fontenot.

Fontenot himself has 25 years of Scouting under his belt, and was an Eagle Scout.

"The biggest thing that we want them to take away is if your kite doesn't fly great, it's not a problem. We want them to be like, ‘Oh, OK, this didn't work this time, let's alter all this', using this as a learning experience," Fontenot said, "That's what we kind of use Scouts as: a safe place to fail. The best way to learn is trial and error."

"I have flown a kite before. I've never really gotten it off the ground, but I feel confident because it's really windy out today," Aedan said.

Aedan was one of the many Scouts who participated in Sunday's festivities, and built his own kite in two hours in preparation. Although hesitant about his kite's ability to fly, Aedan was eager to participate.

"Probably camping is my favorite part. Just because I get to be outside and do a lot of fun things, like canoe and I get to zipline and I make a lot of things, that's for sure," Aedan explained when asked what his favorite part of Scouting was.

About 80-100 Scouts in the Calcasieu area attended the derby on Sunday. Scouts were encouraged to bring their own kites, but for those without there were older Boy Scouts who helped younger Scouts build kites from materials like duct tape and newspaper.

"We just kind of encourage that mind set of being creative, thinking outside the box and helping explore different areas of science," Fontenot said.

Webelo Scout Andre Granger, a third-generation Scout from Pack 107, was another participant on Sunday.

"It took like two days to make this kite," explained Andre as he showcased his new kite named "The Shining Dragon."

"I'm excited," he said. "It's great to be with all the troops and my friends."

Gary Moss, a professional kite flyer, attended the event and showcased some of his show kites for the Scouts. Moss has flown kites for 60 years, and has been building them since 2010.

"Kite flying is great. Kite flying is good for the soul. I'm telling you, there is nothing more relaxing than watching your kites float in the air," Moss said.

Moss was a fellow Boy Scout in 1957, and later a camp counselor at Edgewood.

"I think everybody should fly kites ... I can't think of anything better to do than to fly kites."

More from this section

Zoning request declined by board

  • Updated
Zoning request declined by board

After a nearly four-hour contentious discussion on the pros and cons of possibly rezoning 180 acres of property in north Lake Charles to industrial, the city’s Planning and Zoning Board has declined to endorse the move.

Life Christian Academy expanding in Sulphur

  • Updated
+2
Life Christian Academy expanding in Sulphur

Life Christian Academy, a private, pre-k-through-eighth grade Christian school in Sulphur, will soon be home to one of the newest high schools in the area. Last week the school held a land dedication ceremony for its new 15-acre property located a half-mile south of Interstate 10 on Beglis Parkway.

Edwards: It all begins with education

  • Updated
Edwards: It all begins with education

Southwest Louisiana legislators expressed optimism here Monday about getting important business done during their three-month session after hearing Gov. John Bel Edwards promise to work with all of them in good faith.

Virus confirmed in La.

  • Updated
Virus confirmed in La.

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is being kept in isolation in a New Orleans hospital, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday, as the state joins nearly three dozen others reporting cases of the disease caused by the virus.

Council celebrating 100 years

  • Updated
+2
Council celebrating 100 years

"I get to see if it flies and ... I get to watch it zoom through the sky, like fly, if this thing will actually fly," said Aedan Plunk, a 9-year-old Cub Scout with the Calcasieu Area Council. "My other kites fly amazingly."