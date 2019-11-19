Council approves extension of Jennings subdivision

JENNINGS — More residential housing appears headed for Jennings after the city council granted approval of the extension of the Evangeline Gardens Subdivision, located at the intersection of Roberta Avenue and East Division Street.
In a meeting last week, the council OK’d plans submitted by Miller Partnership to extend the subdivision located near the Jennings Golf Club and Markwood Apartments pending approval of the city engineers.
“This development is going to help the community,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “Anytime you can subdivide land, it helps our community meet its housing needs.”
City Attorney Kevin Millican said the subdivision meets all of the zoning requirements needed for approval.
No new infrastructure will be needed to further develop the subdivision because the property borders existing roads and utilities are in place from the older subdivision that was developed several years ago, Guinn said.
Developers have proposed adding two new roads — Christine Street and Russell Avenue, to ease traffic flow in the subdivision.
In other matters, the council is seeking $100,000 from the state to assistance with separate water and sewer improvement projects.
The city is seeking $50,000 from the Community Water Enrichment Fund to help monitor the city’s water plant.
The project will include computer software updates for water plant operations.
A second $50,000 grant is being sought from the Local Government Assistance Program to fund sewer rehabilitation project for storm water infiltration to include smoking the sewer lines to identify leaks and overflow of storm water at the city’s lift stations.