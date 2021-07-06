Suzette Hine knows her way around the kitchen. The 22-year-old Moss Bluff resident said she always knew cooking skills were a must for her future.
“I knew one day I’d be married. Growing up, we didn’t eat around the dinner table but that’s a priority for me. I feel like doing my part to make that happen is to make sure the food tastes good.”
Hine defines cooking as more than heat-and-eat fixes like chicken nuggets or taquitos.
“That’s not cooking. I’m talking about taking meat out of the freezer in the morning to get started.”
She began really getting into the craft in college when she first moved out on her own but, “I’ve been helping in the kitchen as long as I can remember,” she said.
Hine has developed a reputation as the “home cooked” meal member of her church small group.
“If they want a good home cooked meal, then I’m the person they think of,” she said.
The secret to her recipes is in the careful seasoning.
“For the most part, I just want my food to have flavor. I use a lot of basic seasonings, garlic, pepper and salt, but those three really simple ingredients really promote flavor,” she said.
“I want the food to be the main star so I don’t try to over-season or try too hard," she said. "You don’t need to over-complicate your recipes.”
Another personal key to a successful recipe is time, she added.
“It’s a priority to me to make time to cook. If I’m rushed, then I set myself up for failure.”
She also always aims to cook enough for leftovers the next day, reducing her cooking days to only three to four times a week.
Technology comes in handy, too, to help her reach her weekly cooking goals, she said. “The Insta-Pot — there’s a time and place for that; as well as just using your traditional crock pot. I flirt with a little bit of everything.”
She raved about the effects of the Insta-Pot on stew meat. “It’s the ends of the cuts of meat so it’s not a very desirable slice of red meat. It’s tough and it doesn’t have a lot of fat so it’s not very tender. But I’ve never been able to get that cut of meat as tender as I have in an Insta-Pot. It doesn’t matter how long you slow cook or sear it. That’s one thing the Insta-Pot does well for sure.”
Of course the crock pot and other modern conveniences like an air fryer, are also handy in the kitchen. “I just try keep an open mind when it comes to preparation. In the end, I just want to obtain the desired flavor.”
Easy Tortellini Bake
Ingredients:
1 pound of ground meat of choice
1 can of spaghetti sauce of choice
1 can of alfredo sauce of choice
garlic powder, salt, and pepper
1/2 onion
vegetable oil
2 packages of tortellini of choice
Directions: Brown meat until no longer pink with seasonings and 1/2 onion.
While meat browns, boil tortellini following instructions on the package.
Add sauces, pasta and meat into casserole dish and top with shredded cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes until everything is melted and gooey.