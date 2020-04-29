Construction group: Severe impact on workforce

The Associated General Contractors of America said the coronavirus pandemic has only added to construction job losses across Louisiana over the past year — including in Lake Charles.
"The pandemic has had a sudden and severe impact on the construction community in Louisiana and across the country. Nationwide 68 percent have mentioned they had one or more projects cancelled ... or delayed at the start of the pandemic," said Brian Turmail, vice president of public affairs and strategic initiatives.
The sudden decline in demand that came with the pandemic has had an impact on construction employment in the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles and other metro areas.
New Orleans has had a decline of 2,800 jobs from March 2019-2020, which is a 10 percent drop in construction employment. Lake Charles has declined by 4,600 jobs, or 18 percent; Baton Rouge by 2,000 or 4 percent; and Shreveport by 100 people, or 1 percent.
A total of 99 out of the 358 surveyed metro areas tracked lost construction jobs for the year, and construction employment has been deemed stagnant in another 54 areas.
"We expect the industry will shed even more jobs over the coming months as the benefits of the Paycheck Protection Program run out and full economic impacts of nationwide lockdowns weigh on private and public sector demands," Turmail said.
He said the president and congressional leaders "have made it clear" they believe the best way to revive our economy is to rebuild aging infrastructure.
"New infrastructure funding will put people back to work in high-paying construction careers in communities like New Orleans and other metro areas," Turmail said. "It will create tens of thousands of manufacturing, mining and service jobs, as well as equipment makers and other construction suppliers."
New infrastructure investments will also drive demands for new buildings and other developments in places like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport, he said.
Turmail said the association is asking Congress and the president to enact new infrastructure funding as quickly as possible as part of the next recovery measure for the coronavirus.
"Without increased funding, more Americans will lose their jobs, or highways or waterways or water systems or other infrastructure will crumble and deteriorate," Turmail explained.
Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of the Louisiana AGC, said new state infrastructure investments could help significantly.
"We have been saying now for probably 10 years that an investment in infrastructure puts people back to work," he said. "There is no better way to restart, to re-kick the economy than to spend on infrastructure. It doesn't really create debt at the national level... it's paid back in taxes and further investment in the economy. It's really a debt-free investment by the country."
Naquin said Louisiana has the lowest investment on the federal level for infrastructure. Compared to the nearby states highway programs, which get up to $12 billion a year, Louisiana gets about $600 million.
"We're the only Southern state to not have addressed our long-term infrastructure spending," Naquin said. "We have probably lost tens of billions of dollars of industrial investment that was to come to Louisiana in the last year to the state of Texas due to our lack of infrastructure to address those projects,"
Jonathan Kernion, president & CEO of Cycle Construction, said the virus itself has only added to a "suppressed environment."
"People are fighting for work, trying to get the work, and that's one of the biggest issues we've noticed lately," he said. "I don't want to say construction has stopped ... (but) it has effected productivity."
He said the association's members are operating at about 40 percent capacity.
"They could do more and want to do more," Kernion said. "This is an industry people have not walked away from. When the federal government allowed for $600 of unemployment compensation if you walked away because of the virus, for the most part our workers have not done that. They have stayed on the job and continue working."