Complaint alleges perjury by candidate for sheriff

The Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week it has received a formal complaint alleging Jose R. “Lil’ Joe” Chapa committed perjury during a hearing in August that determined his eligibility to run for sheriff.
District Attorney James Lestage told the American Press his office is looking into the complaint that alleges Chapa made false statements regarding his residency during the Aug. 16 hearing.
“It is the responsibility of this office to look into complaints of this matter when they are received, and that is what I am doing,” Lestage said.
The hearing was held in regards to a petition filed earlier that month by five parish voters who alleged Chapa did not meet the residency requirements mandated by the state to run for the position of sheriff. According to the state election code, any candidate seeking election for sheriff, tax assessor or clerk of court must reside in the parish for two years prior to qualifying for the election, with the most recent year being of domiciliary residency.
The petitioners claimed Chapa, who was 18 at the time he qualified for the election on Aug. 6, resided as an unemancipated minor with his parents at their Texas home during the two years prior to qualifying.
Judge C. Kerry Anderson ruled in favor of Chapa at the hearing, saying the petitioners failed to meet the burden of proof in providing substantial evidence to show Chapa was not domiciled within the parish in the last year.
During his remarks, Anderson said he had “a lot of questions” regarding Chapa’s parents possibly having concurrent homestead exemption filings at their homes in Texas and Louisiana, and perhaps, he said, the trio even registering to vote and getting drivers licenses in different states.
“But I don’t have any absolute proof of that,” Anderson said.
Chapa denied having registered to vote in the state of Texas, and denied any knowledge of his family still claiming homestead exemption on their Texas home during his testimony.
Chapa graduated in May 2018 from the Dr. Kirk Lewis Career & Technical High School in Texas, but testified he commuted to the Houston-area school from his family’s Beauregard Parish home.
Chapa will be on the ballot for the Oct. 12 election alongside candidates John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen and Rob Moreland Sr.